Telford boxing club coach wins award

Lindsey was shortlisted with two other nominees and was shocked to be awarded Individual Impact winner for her part in transforming and progressing the club in the last few years. The club has some great history, home to Richie Woodhall's amateur career, producing other local professionals such as Mark Lloyd.

Lindsey receiving her award

After being open 50 years, the club around eight years ago when Lindsey first walked through the door had become a little stagnant in terms of having active boxers, regular home shows and very little numbers in the sessions. In the last three years Lindsey and fellow head coach, Simon Higgins have worked hard to progress the club to where it is now and they are just getting started. The club recently has a number of different champions from age 13 to 20, titles, and hold medals from a number of different competitions across the country.

Lindsey with her England Boxing Awards