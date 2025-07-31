Salop Leisure kicks off another season of support for grassroots football in Shropshire

This long-standing five-year partnership highlights Salop Leisure’s commitment to community and sport across the county - providing essential support to fifty-four local teams, volunteers and players who make Shropshire football thrive.

The Salop Leisure League Premier Division, comprising of seventeen teams for the 2025/2026 season, serves as a feeder to Step Six of the National League System.

Shropshire Clubs Ludlow Town FC and Haughmond FC are among the most recent teams to earn promotion.

With deep local roots dating back to 1966, Salop Leisure has grown from its beginnings as Salop Caravans into the Midlands’ premier dealer for caravans, campervans, motorhomes and holiday homes.

Their impressive Emstrey HQ, just off the A5 in Shrewsbury, is not just a destination for leisure lovers – it's a hub for families, gardeners and holidaymakers alike.

Celebrating The Partnership. Photo: Shropshire FA

Chair Tony Bywater has often stated: “We’re proud to play a part in nurturing the grassroots game – helping keep the spirit of sport alive in our communities.”

With over two hundred leisure vehicles on display, a sprawling Holiday Home Village, Shropshire’s leading plant centre Love Plants, and the much-loved Love Coffee café, Salop Leisure isn’t just a business – it’s a destination.

As football returns and pitches fill with action, Salop Leisure continues to show that supporting local sport goes hand-in-hand with serving the local community.

The season kicks off 9 August - bring it on!