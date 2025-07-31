Huge surge in enquiries for girls’ football sessions

Hot on the heels of the Lionesses' incredible UEFA Women’s EURO victory, this surge highlights a growing appetite for girls to get involved in football - fuelled by national success and a fresh sense of visibility and possibility in the women’s game.

FC Allscott Heath Celebrate Victory

The impact is being felt strongly at the grassroots level, particularly through popular initiatives like Wildcats and Squad Girls, both of which have seen a marked uplift in participation across Shropshire.

Girls' Football Is Growing

“From schoolyards to stadiums, girls are redefining what football looks like,” said Dylan Shinton, Football Development Officer at Shropshire FA.

“This isn’t just a sporting moment, it’s a movement. We’re seeing more girls than ever turning up to play, inspired by the Lionesses and a growing belief that football is a space for them.”

The Game Is Changing – And Girls Are Leading the Way

Wildcats Sessions for the Younger Girls

The Lionesses haven’t just won silverware - they’ve inspired a generation. Across Shropshire, more girls are stepping onto the pitch than ever before, driven by pride, passion and the confidence to know they belong in the game.

Nationally, over 100,000 girls aged 5–14 are now playing grassroots football – an 18% increase since 2022. Locally, that momentum is building fast, with July’s 39% enquiry spike signalling a genuine shift in how the game is being embraced.

Big Football Day Extended – Even More Time to Get Involved

Squad Girls

To ride this growing wave of enthusiasm, Big Football Day has now been extended, giving families even more chances to explore local opportunities, try out a session, and get a taste of the women’s game in action.

Coming Soon: Community Days for Girls' Football

In an exciting development, Dylan is also in active discussions with the Girls’ Pathway Leads across the county to plan a number of major community days celebrating girls' football.

The events will bring clubs, players and families together for a day of fun, football and inclusivity.

Let Her Shine – Wildcats & Squad Girls Sessions Across Shropshire

Whether your daughter dreams of playing at Wembley or just wants to have fun and make friends, Shropshire offers a welcoming environment to get started.

Wildcats (Ages 5–11)

A playful, pressure-free introduction to football with an emphasis on fun, teamwork and building confidence.

Squad Girls (Ages 12–14)

A relaxed, social football programme designed for girls who want to try football or keep playing in a friendly, inclusive setting.

“There’s a place for every girl in Shropshire football,” Dylan added.

“Whether she’s sporty, shy, a first-timer or a future Lioness - she belongs here.”

Ready to Join the Movement?

Now is the perfect time to get involved. Girls across the county are stepping into the game -and stepping into their confidence.

Contact Dylan Shinton

07719 069883

dylan.shinton@shropshirefa.com

Source: 39% increase in searches for female football sessions reported by FA's Find Football portal in July 2025 compared to June 2025.