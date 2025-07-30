Shropshire restaurant showcased on international TV series

The episode, now airing across Asia, explores British food culture through a new lens, with a focus on authenticity, sustainability, and local craftsmanship. While much of the show is centered around Liverpool and its surroundings, the producers chose to highlight Wild Shropshire as a shining example of modern British dining rooted in place and process.

Chef-Owner James Sherwin said: “It’s always a bit surreal seeing the restaurant through someone else’s eyes. But we’re proud to represent a quieter, more regenerative way of doing things – one that reflects the seasons, the land, and the people involved at every step.”

Wild Shropshire Restaurant, Whitchurch

The episode captures glimpses of the restaurant’s on-site farm and fermentation lab, along with behind-the-scenes footage of the team preparing dishes using ingredients grown just a few miles from the kitchen.

The TV crew spent a day filming at the Whitchurch-based site earlier this year, before returning to Hong Kong to edit and subtitle the episode for its international broadcast.

Wild Shropshire Blind Tasting Menu

Natalie Moore, Wild Shropshire’s Creative Director, added:“It’s been incredible to see a local restaurant like Wild Shropshire featured on such a global stage. We hope it shines a light on the good food movement happening here in Shropshire – where sustainability isn’t a buzzword, it’s how we work every day.”

The segment is now available to watch via the Wild Shropshire website, where a clip from the broadcast has been shared with translated subtitles.

Wild Shropshire is known for its hyper-local tasting menu.

wildshropshire.net/post/wild-shropshire-featured-on-le-grand-tour-liverpool