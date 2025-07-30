Introducing Wellingtonia Cottage, the latest holiday home from Marrington Escapes

Situated on the lane leading from Marrington Lodge to Marrington Hall, Wellingtonia Cottage commands a stunning view across the park and over the Shropshire hills. And, true to its name, two statement Wellingtonia trees stand century to the property in the rolling front garden.

This four-bedroomed house has a convivial ground floor layout with a well-equipped and spacious kitchen leading into a stylish dining and lounge area and through to a bright and airy conservatory. Add to this another separate and elegantly furnished sitting room with a log burner, and there is plenty of space for family and friends to relax in.

Andy Davies (Multi-Skilled Operative) and Jamie Coleman (Gardener) from Marrington Escapes, part of the team renovating the house and gardens, were invited to cut the ribbon launching Wellingtonia Cottage

The staircase leads to four bright and sunny bedrooms, one ensuite with a king size bed, one with a zip and link, making a super-king or twin beds; another king size bed and the fourth smaller room with handmade full size bunk-beds. A sparkling brand-new family bathroom completes the picture upstairs with another toilet/cloakroom downstairs.

Wellingtonia Cottage, Chirbury

In front of the house, you will find a large, walled private garden with its breathtaking view, hot tub and firepit along with plenty of space for parking four cars.

Wellingtonia Cottage is available to book now for holidays to be taken from 8 August 2025. Find out more marringtonescapes.com/wellingtonia-cottage

View from Wellingtonia Cottage, Chirbury

Dining area in Wellingtonia Cottage

Maple Bedroom in Wellingtonia Cottage

Willow Bedroom in Wellingtonia Cottage

Kitchen in Wellingtonia Cottage

Hallway in Wellingtonia Cottage