Shropshire family favourite to host first Totally Tots break

The midweek breaks are designed to meet all the needs for under-5s, with free Splash pool, incredible play area, miles of sandy beach on the doorstep, and entertainment that the little ones will love – and the rest of the family can enjoy with them.

The four-night Totally Tots break starts on Monday September 22 and will give young Bluey fans the chance to meet the lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old pup at intervals on Wednesday September 24.

Bluey is coming to Unity Beach.

There will be meet-and-greets as well as an interactive activity, Bluey’s Toy Box.

The Splash park at Unity Beach.

There are other great live shows for pre-schoolers during the week, featuring singing trio Dolly Popz, interactive dinosaur fun with Dino-Mite and Captain Plunder’s Pirate Party.

The break will also include character breakfasts, daytime activities, story time, nursery rhymes, party games and even a nightly disco.

The under-5s will have the freedom of Unity Beach’s brilliant splash pool without any ‘bigger kids’ getting in the way, and the beautiful sandy beach is only a short stroll away.

Stunning lodge accommodation at Unity Beach.

Even better, the children eat free in the restaurants on resort during the break.

Lodges and caravans can be booked, while tourers and campers are equally welcome.

Prices start from £99 for a caravan that sleeps eight, while touring pitches start from £80 for the four nights.

For more information or to get prices for other accommodation, go to hru.co.uk/totally-tots/