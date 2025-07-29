Proud of our past - Shropshire leads the UK for pride in local legends and culture

From medieval mysteries and Iron Age hill-forts to artisan makers in Ludlow and Shrewsbury, residents feel deeply connected to their land, traditions, culture and landscape.

What sets Shropshire apart is its folklore and local culture: it ranks #1 for pride in local myths, legends and storytelling and #1 for local culture - according to the survey of local residents commissioned by Airband.

Top 10 Things That Make Shropshire Locals Proud:

Historic landmarks (Ironbridge Gorge 27%, Severn Valley Railway 20%, Shrewsbury Abbey, Ludlow Castle) – 94% Local culture (Much Wenlock - being home to the modern Olympics, Ludlow and the county’s food, birthplace of historic poets and playwrights, the industrial revolution) – 88% Scenic landscapes and countryside – Ironbridge Gorge, The Wrekin, Church Stretton and the Shropshire Hills, Stiperstones Ridge) - 87% Festivals and fairs (Shrewsbury Folk Festival, Shrewsbury Flower Show, Ludlow Food Festival) – 42% Local sports teams (Shrewsbury Town F.C leads in local pride, followed by AFC Telford United and Shrewsbury Cricket Club) – 32% Myths and legends (Witchcraft in Ellesmere, the Dragon of Clee Hills, the Wrekin Giant, and the Devil and the Stiperstones) – 30% Local produce (Shropshire blue cheese, Shrewsbury Biscuits, the thriving brewery scene and Fidget Pie) – 30% The people and sense of community – 24% Peace and quiet and slower pace of life – 20 % Home-grown celebrities (e.g. comedian Gregg James, Jason Watkins, Mary Beard) – 19%

Ironbridge Gorge

Interestingly the survey also highlights how over 41% of residents work from home, and almost one in five (22%) say they live in Shropshire specifically because remote work makes it possible. This helps explain why 28% of adults in the county are recent residents (arriving in the last 5 years) - defying the stereotype that rural areas are places people move out of. In fact, 44% of residents have lived in Shropshire their whole life.

While neighbouring Worcestershire saw pride in its sauce, and Devon residents celebrated coastline and cream teas, Shropshire's pride is steeped in ancient history, and local stories and culture.

Locals are also clear on their future - 58% say they don’t plan on leaving. And if they did, only two in five would head to the city - a clear sign of strong rural roots and growing lifestyle satisfaction.