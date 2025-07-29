A roaring congratulations to the Lionesses – from Shropshire FA with pride

The Lionesses have once again captivated the nation - not just by lifting a trophy, but by lifting the aspirations of millions of girls across England. Their passion, resilience and brilliance on the world stage have sparked a powerful legacy. And nowhere is that impact more visible than here in Shropshire.

Wildcats Girls' Football

The Game Is Changing – And Girls Are Leading the Way

In the last year alone, participation in girls’ football across England has skyrocketed, with over 100,000 girls aged 5–14 now actively involved in grassroots football - an increase of 18% since 2022.

Kickstart or continue your football journey with Squad Girls

Locally, Shropshire FA has seen more than 2,500 girls take up the sport - and that number is only rising.

From school playgrounds to community clubs, more girls than ever are being inspired by the Lionesses to pick up a ball, pull on a shirt and play.

“What we’re seeing is a cultural shift,” said Dylan Shinton, Football Development Officer at Shropshire FA.

Creating The Lionesses of Tomorrow

“The Lionesses haven’t just won matches - they’ve opened doors. Girls in every town and village in Shropshire now see football as a place where they belong.”

Let Her Shine - Join Wildcats & Squad Girls in Shropshire!

Whether your daughter dreams of playing at Wembley or simply wants a fun and friendly way to stay active, Wildcats and Squad Girls sessions are the perfect place to start.

Coaching from the experts

Wildcats (Ages 5–11)

A brilliant introduction to football, Wildcats sessions focus on fun, friendship and learning new skills in a safe and pressure-free setting with no experience necessary.

Squad Girls (Ages 12–14)

Teamwork

For girls who want to keep playing or try football for the first time in a relaxed, social environment, Squad Girls offers team-based fun and confidence-building activities with a strong focus on enjoyment and inclusion.

Sessions are available across Shropshire and delivered by qualified coaches in welcoming local environments. “Whether your child is sporty or shy, football-curious or full of energy -there’s a place for her here,” Dylan added.

Be Part of the Movement

Now is the time to act. With the spotlight on women’s football like never before, there has never been a better moment to get involved, build confidence and make new friends through football.

“This is about more than sport,” Dylan said. “It’s about giving girls the chance to be active, confident and part of something special.”

Ready to Play? Let’s Get Started!

Sign up today and find a session near you.

Contact Dylan Shinton on 07719 069883 or email on dylan.shinton@shropshirefa.com for more information.