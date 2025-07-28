'Telegrams and toasts' - Welsh Guards Association celebrate 75th anniversary
The Montgomeryshire, Shropshire & Midlands Branch of the Welsh Guards Association gathered on 13 July for their 75th Anniversary Lunch.
By contributor Ray Bullock
Roast dinner for the veterans of the Welsh Guards Association with over 30 persons in attendance at the Beaconsfield Club in Shrewsbury.
Telegrams and toasts were held by the Branch President Captain BMH Branson, His Majesty The King Colonel in Chief the Royal Highness The Prince of Wales sent a message of goodwill to the veterans.