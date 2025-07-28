Southwater Event Group announces charity partnership with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

The partnership will see Southwater Event Group – which includes the Telford International Centre, Holiday Inn Telford-Ironbridge, The International Hotel, Ramada by Wyndham Telford Ironbridge, and stagecraftUK – embark on a series of fundraising challenges and charitable initiatives, all aimed at supporting the lifesaving work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The decision to partner with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity was inspired by first-hand experiences of the charity’s critical work in action at events hosted by the Group. Deeply moved by the dedication and expertise of the team, Southwater Event Group employees were motivated to lend their collective energy and creativity to support this vital cause.

Throughout the partnership, staff from across the Group’s businesses will participate in various activities and physical challenges to raise funds and awareness for the charity. From adrenaline-pumping events to workplace fundraising initiatives, the team is enthusiastic about making a tangible difference.

Southwater Event Group X Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Partnership

Tom Gray CEO, at Southwater Event Group, said: “We’re thrilled to announce Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as our new charity partner. As an organisation known for hosting a wide range of large-scale events, we know just how vital their rapid response service is. Having seen their team in action, we felt compelled to support the essential work they do across our region. We’re ready to take on fundraising challenges and do all we can to raise awareness and funds for this incredible cause.”

Pam Batson, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, adds: “We are incredibly grateful to Southwater Event Group for selecting us as their charity partner for the next two years. Their enthusiasm and commitment to making a difference is inspiring. With their support, we can continue to provide advanced pre-hospital care and help save more lives across the Midlands.”

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity operates three air ambulance helicopters and a fleet of critical care cars, attending some of the most serious incidents across Shropshire. Between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024, the total number of missions the charity was deployed to in Shropshire increased by nine per cent on the previous year. Of those missions, 33 per cent were in Telford. Recent figures also show that in Shropshire, 35 per cent of all missions are related to cardiac arrests, followed by 21 per cent for road traffic collisions.

The charity does not receive funding from the Government for its daily missions so relies entirely on the support and generosity of local people and businesses.

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s vital, lifesaving work in your local area visit midlandsairambulance.com and join the conversation by following the organisation on social media.