Guilsfield Singers: Broadway & Beyond

A capacity audience in Guilsfield Community Centre were treated to ‘a joyous, accomplished performance of a varied, interesting programme of music, in a relaxed friendly atmosphere’ quotes one audience member. ‘Broadway & Beyond’ was an evening of passionate singing by the choir in the powerful African Prayer and World in Union, as well as delicate pieces such as ‘Tears in Heaven’ and ‘For the Beauty of the Earth.’ Guest soloist, Grace Farrell, captivated the audience with the feeling and drama she brought to songs from Les Misérables, My Fair Lady, Carousel, Jesus Christ Superstar and Showboat. (replace with ‘her pieces’) A highlight of the concert was the extended medley of Rogers & Hammerstein songs, beginning and ending with Grace soaring above the choir in ‘The Sound of Music,’ and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, and ten other classics confidently delivered by the choir. Accompanists Nicky Dixon & Heather Howell did a sterling job supporting the singers. A standing ovation was a wonderful end to the concert, and "a great evening", "very professional", "wonderful singing", "looking forward to the next one", were comments made.

The audience singing along with Beatles classics. Photo: sarahevansdesign

Choir member David Thomas read some ‘Uplifting Poems’ by Jan Price & Spike Milligan, which entertained and added to the joyful atmosphere.

Associate Musical Director James Llewelyn Jones says “I can't tell you how proud I am of what we have achieved together in just 10 weeks! The choir’s enthusiasm and willingness to be open-minded enough to try so many different tools and techniques to literally transform their singing has been incredible to witness. It's truly remarkable.”

Grace Farrell, guest soprano, sings 'I Dreamed a Dream.' Photo: sarahevansdesign

Chairman Teresa Jones: “Talking to audience members afterwards was a complete joy. They loved every minute of the concert and could not believe the beauty of our singing.”

The choir were delighted to sing at The Mayor’s Service in St Mary’s Church the following day, supporting tenors Mayor Phil Owen and Deputy Mayor Bill Rowell.

The next event for the choir, is hosting an ‘A to Z Choral Day’ (Ave Verum Corpus to Zadok the Priest) open to anyone wishing to join us for the day in Guilsfield Community Centre on Saturday September 13 from 10.30am to 4pm. £10; students free. For more details or to register, anna@alvanatural.co.uk 07868 365416, or visit guilsfieldsingers.org.uk.