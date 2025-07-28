Break out the leg warmers: Daytime disco to bring 80s vibes to Shrewsbury this weekend

Get Ready, Shrewsbury — the 80s Day Disco is landing this August!

Step back in time and celebrate the greatest musical decade with the 80s Day Disco: Shrewsbury, taking place on Saturday, 2 August from 3pm to 8pm at Labyrinth. This strictly 18+ daytime party brings the legendary sounds, fashion, and fun of the 1980s to life — and you're invited!

Whether you lived through it or just love the retro vibes, this is your chance to relive the golden era of disco balls, synth-pop, and iconic dancefloor hits. Gather your friends, dress to impress (think neon, leg warmers, and big hair), and prepare to groove to the ultimate 80s soundtrack.

What to Expect

Wall-to-wall 80s Anthems: From pop to rock, dance to disco — expect nonstop classics all day long.

Retro Atmosphere: Neon lights, nostalgic décor, and an epic party vibe from start to finish.

Iconic Artists: Hear the best from Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Whitney Houston, Queen, Tina Turner, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, and so many more.

All-Day Dancefloor Energy: Party with fellow 80s lovers and dance like it’s 1985.

80s Day Disco

Expect to hear hits from:

Michael Jackson . Madonna . Prince . Whitney Houston . Queen . George Michael . David Bowie . Tina Turner . Elton John . Phil Collins . Cyndi Lauper . Bon Jovi . The Police . Bruce Springsteen . Duran Duran . Journey . Billy Joel . Lionel Richie . Eurythmics . Depeche Mode . Aerosmith . U2 . The Cure . Van Halen . Hall & Oates . AC/DC . The Smiths . New Order . Fleetwood Mac . The Bangles . Rick Astley . Spandau Ballet . Roxette . Simple Minds . Guns N’ Roses . Billy Idol . Tears for Fears . Bryan Adams . A-ha

Tickets

Most ticket tiers are already sold out, and only a very limited number remain!

Book now: fatsoma.com/e/vovvr1il/la/5j8d

Final Release Tickets: £20 + fees

Group Discount (Min. 10): £15.50 + fees

The earlier you book, the cheaper the ticket – we use a festival-style pricing model. No tickets will be sold at the door once the event is sold out.

FAQs

Is the event 18+?

Yes. All attendees must be 18 or older. Valid photo ID may be required upon entry.

What’s the last entry time?

Last entry is strictly at 5 PM .

Are tickets refundable?

Tickets are non-refundable , unless the event is cancelled or moved. However, they can be resold or gifted – we do not check names on entry.

Will there be tickets at the door?

Only if the event isn’t sold out — but we strongly recommend booking in advance to avoid disappointment.

Is the venue accessible?

Please check with the venue directly at Labrinth, Shrewsbury, for specific accessibility details.

Need help with tickets?

Contact us via email at info@daytimediscoevents.co.uk, or DM us on Instagram @daytimediscoevents or Facebook (Daytime Disco).

Venue Details

Labyrinth, Shrewsbury, UK

Put on your dancing shoes, grab your glow sticks, and get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of retro magic. The 80s Day Disco: Shrewsbury is the must-attend summer throwback party — don’t miss your chance to be part of it!