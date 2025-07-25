Local retirees invited to exclusive information days for brand-new retirement community coming soon to Telford

With work well underway at the site of the development on Duce Drive, McCarthy Stone is hosting a series of Information Days to provide retirees with insights into the unique brand of retirement living created with community and independence at its heart.

Taking place every Thursday and Friday from 31 July until 5 September at Jubilee House, 74 High Street, Telford, TF7 5AH prospective homeowners can learn more about the wealth of highlights that Webb Grange will offer. This includes a range of well-maintained communal spaces and one and two-bedroom low-maintenance retirement apartments, exclusive to the over 60s.

As well as offering attendees an exclusive first look at the apartment plans, the Information Days will provide more details about key construction milestones, expected sales release dates, an overview of the next steps, and pricing. This includes finding out more about McCarthy Stone’s Shared Ownership scheme which provides a helping hand by reducing the upfront cost of a new retirement property through a choice of home ownerships up to 75%.

With very limited appointments, booking is essential and can be made by calling 0800 201 4384.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone said: “Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support, and choice as possible.

“Our purpose-built, specialist homes allow people to live as independently as possible and make the most of their retirement in a warm, secure environment, where there’s always a friendly face when you want some company. We’re anticipating high demand, especially with our flexible purchase options, so we’d like to encourage anyone interested in learning more about the development to secure a place at one of our Information Days to hear how we can make a move work for them.”

Located in a convenient location within the Dawley suburb of Telford, Webb Grange offers a choice of cost-effective, low-maintenance retirement apartments, exclusive to the over 60s. With well-maintained gardens and an elegant communal lounge, the development is designed to create a unique brand of retirement living with independence and community at its heart. For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to help keep everything running smoothly, while each property is fitted with a 24-hour emergency call system, intruder alarms and fire detection systems.

To discover more about Retirement Living at Webb Grange, please visit the McCarthy Stone website.