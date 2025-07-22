New Shropshire author uncovers the mystery of the murder of Polly Mayos

Sarah-Louise originally began researching Polly's story to write an article for her genealogy page. But when she realised there was so many mistakes about her story, she knew she had to find out the real story. The book has new information which has been discovered by Sarah, revealing what really happened and the aftermath of her death.

Apley Wood Pool, Telford, Shropshire.

If you are interested in local history, ghost and folklore stories, this is a highly recommended read.