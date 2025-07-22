New Shropshire author uncovers the mystery of the murder of Polly Mayos
Polly's story is a true story which is a tragic and painful. She needs to be remembered, for her ghost does not rest until her story is told. Polly's remains were found in Apley Pool in Telford towards the end of the 19th century in a tragic tale that was covered by newspapers all over Britain. Sarah-Louise has carried out extensive research to bring all the parts of Polly's story together and you can now read about it in the book available from Amazon in both paperback and Kindle form.
Sarah-Louise originally began researching Polly's story to write an article for her genealogy page. But when she realised there was so many mistakes about her story, she knew she had to find out the real story. The book has new information which has been discovered by Sarah, revealing what really happened and the aftermath of her death.
If you are interested in local history, ghost and folklore stories, this is a highly recommended read.