Village Methodist chapel celebrates refurbishment

Woore Methodist Church has benefitted from a new roof, an upgraded heating system and internal re-decoration.

The work, which cost around £10,000, was funded by a combination of successful grant applications and donations from the congregation and well-wishers.

National charities, Benefact Churches Trust and the Garfield Weston Foundation, made contributions, along with the Chester and Stoke-on-Trent District of the Methodist Church.

The re-decorated interior of Woore Methodist Church. Photo: Peter Goringe

And Woore Parish Council authorised the use of the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is provided by housing developers for improving local facilities.

Church Secretary Peter Goringe commented: “We are delighted that our chapel is now a bright and warm space that can be used both for Christian worship and community activities.”

A well-attended coffee morning is a popular meeting place in the village and, during the winter, around 20 soup lunches are served each week. Card-making and craft groups also make use of the chapel.

The service also provided an opportunity to say farewell to the chapel’s minster, Rev. Robin Fox, who is moving to a new appointment in Rossendale, Lancashire. His successor will be Rev. Obeth Thevanesan from Liverpool.