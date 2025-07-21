Village Methodist chapel celebrates refurbishment
Members and friends of a village chapel celebrated the refurbishment of their building at a special thanksgiving service recently.
Woore Methodist Church has benefitted from a new roof, an upgraded heating system and internal re-decoration.
The work, which cost around £10,000, was funded by a combination of successful grant applications and donations from the congregation and well-wishers.
National charities, Benefact Churches Trust and the Garfield Weston Foundation, made contributions, along with the Chester and Stoke-on-Trent District of the Methodist Church.
And Woore Parish Council authorised the use of the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is provided by housing developers for improving local facilities.
Church Secretary Peter Goringe commented: “We are delighted that our chapel is now a bright and warm space that can be used both for Christian worship and community activities.”
A well-attended coffee morning is a popular meeting place in the village and, during the winter, around 20 soup lunches are served each week. Card-making and craft groups also make use of the chapel.
The service also provided an opportunity to say farewell to the chapel’s minster, Rev. Robin Fox, who is moving to a new appointment in Rossendale, Lancashire. His successor will be Rev. Obeth Thevanesan from Liverpool.