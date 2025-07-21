Make It Market Drayton event brings summer fun and live entertainment to the town centre

Building on the success of the pilot event in April, the July gathering complemented the monthly artisan market, attracting families and visitors keen to enjoy the summer activities despite the high temperatures. The busiest time was in the morning, when children enthusiastically took part in free games such as football and air hockey, while several young people gathered to listen to the band Grey Space.

Live performances, including a standout set from crowd favourite Ian Nellins, kept spirits high throughout the day. The introduction of the Wellbeing Hub proved popular, offering valuable health advice and support in a relaxed setting.

Summer Fun in Market Drayton

Volunteers were vital to the event’s smooth running, helping with refreshments and running games, creating a friendly and inclusive atmosphere.

Looking ahead, organisers are planning to expand the artisan market and develop future events that continue to celebrate local talent and wellbeing.

Helen McCabe from Make it Market Drayton said: “We’re thrilled to see so many people of all ages coming together to enjoy Make It Market Drayton. It’s wonderful to witness young people embracing the music and games, and their enthusiasm motivates us to keep creating events that everyone can enjoy.”

Residents interested in getting involved can find out more about volunteering at makeitmarketdrayton.com/volunteering.

