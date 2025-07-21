Crosstalk: With Christine Coleman

Talking to God in times of trouble is common. Speaking to God every day is not. Acts 2.21 says "All who call on the Name of the Lord shall be saved". God is in the business of saving us from life's "stingers" and has impact on our lives continually, as we trust in His Saving Grace.

Living our lives trusting in God can help us all, but we do need to ask - Matthew 7.7 - "Ask and you shall receive. Seek and you'll find. Knock and the door will be opened." Our Heavenly Father longs for us to be in a personal relationship with Him, not just in this life but in the one to come. Wherever you are today ask for God's help. He cares for you.

Christine Coleman, Illuminate Christian Bookshop, Shrewsbury