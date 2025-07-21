Charity book launch: The World Is One Big Field

Sylvia Blanche Wilkins was born on the 21st March 1940 in Warwickshire and lived in Brimfield in North Herefordshire for over thirty years. Her sister, Valerie, says, “Sylvia was a very special person, who spoke her mind at times, but inspired people of all ages. She so loved nature and was passionate about doing the right thing.”

Sylvia was Churchwarden at St Michael’s in Brimfield for many of those years, and in that time witnessed the changes of the seasons, years and decades on the natural world and the community she loved.

Sylvia wrote regularly for the Parish magazine, Grapevine, and when she died in February 2025, the community wanted to honour her contribution and legacy to village life by collating her articles in this anthology.

Sylvia Wilkins

The articles start in 2018 through to the end of 2024. They relate Sylvia’s observations on life, the community and the natural world of which she was most inspired. The proceeds from the sale of these books will be used to create a fund to award an annual prize for literature on the theme of community and nature for young people in the village. It will be awarded at the annual village show.

The front and back covers of Sylvia Wilkins' book The World Is One Big Field

Advance copies of 200 will be available by emailing theworldisonebigfield@gmail.com with your name, postal address, email and telephone number and we will contact you to arrange payment of £5 plus shipping of £2.50.