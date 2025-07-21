Armed service personnel, veterans and families invited to contribute to new display at Oswestry hospital

As co-curator Nancy Mein explains, “the display will explore diverse items which have provided comfort for those experiencing deployment, spanning from the First World War to the present day, and from comfort boxes to wet wipes.”

“At its core” she adds, “the display will be an exploration of the human side of deployment, which is why we really want to hear from veterans and currently serving personnel, so that we can add a timely and personal touch.”

Co-curator and recently retired soldier Captain Nick Trevor explains the display will be “organic, in so far as it will become a changing and evolving piece in response to new feedback and ideas from veterans and others, never getting old to veterans who come to the hospital regularly.”

Watercolours completed by Baschurch born Lieutenant William Haynes whilst serving in the Middle East, early 1920s. Credit: Soldiers of Shropshire Museum

The home of the display, the UK’s first purpose-built orthopaedic centre for veterans, opened in 2022.

The museum, based at Shrewsbury Castle, is working in partnership with the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Memorial Hospital’s League of Friends.

From the outset, museum director Richard Gough was keen to develop a display mindful of its location, one that could support the mental wellbeing of those visiting the hospital.

Locket carried by Sergeant Edward Kenny, containing a photograph of his wife Margaret, along with a lock of her hair. Credit: Soldiers of Shropshire Museum

For co-curator Dr Robert MacKinnon, “through focusing on comfort, we aim for the display to do comforting or otherwise emotionally positive work for those veterans and family members who may find a visit to the Veterans Centre challenging.”

Contributions to the display can include suggesting objects and sharing personal experiences on what brought comfort during deployment.

Items from the museum’s historic collection set to feature in the display include a First World War-era locket belonging to Sergeant Edward Kenny of the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry, which contains a photograph of his wife, Margaret, along with a lock of her hair.

For Dr MacKinnon, the locket gave Edward a “tangible link to Margaret while he was in the trenches. It might also have offered Margaret comfort, knowing that a part of her was always with him.” Happily, they were reunited and Margaret and Edward grew old together.

Among the more contemporary items being considered are Ray-Ban aviator type sunglasses, a personal object providing comfort for some soldiers on deployment as it reflects their identity. As Captain Trevor puts it; “this is a little bit of you. You've got your jack flask. You've got your Ray Bans. A little bit of you”.

Foot powder, lip balm, and even wet wipes are also being considered. As Captain Trevor explains, “the most mundane things become the most important. Simple acts, like giving yourself a quick wash with a wet wipe, can clear your head and help you feel like you’ve done something, something that makes you feel better.”

To contribute, or for more information, contact info@soldiersofshropshire.co.uk