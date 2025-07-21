A stable investment: Shropshire homebuilder sponsors local polo club

The club, located near David Wilson Homes’ Rose Place development, was formed 10 years ago and is run by New Zealand international polo player, Glynn Henderson, with 30 playing members based in Shrewsbury with their own ponies.

Jenny Henderson, Manager at Shrewsbury Polo Club, said: “The wooden horse is an important training tool for our more experienced players to perfect their hitting technique from a stable platform and is used regularly throughout the season during our coaching sessions.

“David Wilson Homes’ wooden horse can be found next to the clubhouse and, during polo events, we encourage visitors to come along and climb into the saddle to hit their first polo ball.”

The wooden horse at Shrewsbury Polo Club in action. Photo: Barratt Redrow

One of the club’s events was the recent ‘Shrewsbury Cup’, in which teams from across the UK took part.

Jenny added: “Anyone interested in having a go at polo doesn’t need their own pony to take part. The club provides them with everything they need, including the hire of one of our schoolmaster ponies.

“Beginner lessons run every Friday evening throughout the polo season (1st April to 30th September). We also offer affordable coaching for students, including Liverpool, Manchester and Harper Adams Universities, as well as Shrewsbury School.”

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We hope that the wooden horse at Shrewsbury Polo Club continues to be a useful tool for these players to perfect their craft and to give interested parties their first ever polo experience.

“We will continue to cheer for the players at the club and hope they continue to have a successful season.”