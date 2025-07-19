Wolves Foundation: Gomes and Morphet crowned Community Champions

Gomes, in his first season at Molineux, and Morphet, captain of Wolves Women and also a Foundation ambassador, have gone above and beyond with their support of the club’s official charity over the last 12 months.

As a result, they have received the PFA Community Awards distributed via each club in the Premier League and EFL to mark outstanding contribution from male and female players, highlighting them both as ‘Community Champions’.

Rodrigo Gomes and Anna Morphet with their community awards. Photo: Wolves Foundation

“The support we receive from the men’s, women’s and academy players forms such a key part of the Foundation’s delivery of over 45 unique projects across the city,” says Tom Warren, General Manager with Wolves Foundation.

“Visits not only enhance the value of the activities that we deliver but are also provide a real boost for our participants who cherish the opportunity to meet and learn from their footballing heroes.

“Another key motivation for us is to help the players understand the work that we - as the club’s official charity - are leading within the community and seeing if there are any particular areas which they would like to get involved in.

“We work closely with the Player Care team and really appreciate their support in ensuring that the players themselves can feel they are enjoying maximum benefit from the visits.

“So many players have contributed during the season, and it was a difficult decision to select the two winners, but Rodrigo and Anna were two who stood out.

“Even though he was new to Wolves this season, Rodrigo’s natural enthusiasm and eagerness to engage made him really popular with all the participants at the visits he attended.

“With Anna, not only has she led Wolves Women so well as captain this season, but she has become a Foundation ambassador, extending her support and influence across our range of projects, and having a really positive impact.”

Projects and events visited during the season included both Gomes and Morphet attending the launch of ‘Super Movers’, the inclusive programme offering more opportunities for people with disabilities to enjoy sport.

Both also attended Wolves Foundation’s annual gala dinner, whilst Gomes led on a No Room for Racism visit to Bantock Primary School, and Morphet was among the contingent of women players who helped launch the Sporting Chances initiative, also aimed at promoting more opportunities for young people with disabilities, just before Christmas.