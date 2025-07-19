'Together We Sing!' - free singing workshop for men as Ludlow Male Voice Choir celebrates 20 years

The event, called “Together We Sing!”, takes place on Friday, 9 August from 3pm to 6pm at Ludlow Racecourse, followed by a relaxed sing-song and social in the bar.

It’s open to all men aged 18 and over – whether you’ve never sung a note or have years of choir experience. There’s no audition and no pressure – just a friendly, welcoming environment where men can experience the joy of singing, meet others, and unwind.

As well as being a musical afternoon, the event will raise awareness of men’s mental health and prostate cancer, including a short presentation by leading prostate surgeon Professor Noel Clarke.

Monday Night rehearsal

From 6:00pm, friends and family are invited to join the fun, hear what the group has been working on, and enjoy a relaxed community singalong in the bar with the Ludlow Mail Voice Choir singing some of your favourites from our wide selection of songs.

The event is part of the choir’s drive to encourage more men to experience the physical and mental health benefits of group singing and hopefully inspire a few to join the choir too.

The workshop has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the local community through a successful Crowdfunding campaign earlier this year, aimed at helping the choir grow and engage more men through music and to benefit from the health aspects of singing together.

Free refreshments will be provided, including tea, coffee, sandwiches and snacks, with a licensed bar available during the social.

To register interest, go to ticketsource.co.uk/ludlow-male-voice-choir

or find out more, visit: ludlow-mvc.co.uk/upcoming-events