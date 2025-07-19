Summer sight safety – top tips to look after your eyes this summer

Sun, sand and sea is a winning combination during the summer months, but the warmer months can also be a time of stress for our eyes, according to Optegra Eye Hospital Birmingham and failing to protect them can lead to infection and injury.

“Our eyes work hard all year round but they have a particularly tough time in the summer, dealing with bright sunshine that can cause UV burns and uncomfortable dryness” says Mr Amir Hamid, Chief Medical Officer and consultant surgeon at Optegra. “But with a little knowledge and care, it’s easy to prevent these problems whilst taking care of our eyes.”

A hat and sunglasses should be on your packing checklist. Photo: Optegra Eye Health Care

So what actions can we take, both at home and away? Mr Hamid suggests the following:

Soothe dry, uncomfortable eyes with hydrating over-the-counter drops, which act as a lubricant.

Wear suitable sunglasses with proper UV protection to avoid thermal burn. Prolonged exposure to UV light can cause changes to the lens and back of the eye, so UV protection is as important for your eyes as it is for your skin. When choosing sunglasses, look for a description saying ‘100% UV protection’ or ‘UV400’. It’s worth spending a little more on them for the sake of your eyes.

Clean sandy eyes with a sterile solution – take a small bottle on holiday with you inside your regular first aid kit. Sand can easily blow into your eyes whilst on the beach and it can scratch the surface with the potential for infection, so it’s important to deal with it quickly. Avoid using salt water or tap water to rinse eyes as this could make it worse.

Remember to take your contact lenses out before swimming and go without if you can. This is because there is a parasite called acanthamoeba which is present in pools, the sea and hot tubs. This parasite causes an infection on the clear part of the eye, the cornea, and contact lenses are the perfect incubation medium. Wear prescription goggles and if you feel something amiss, seek medical attention quickly.

Mr Hamid concludes: “Most people are aware of the damage that UV radiation can cause to the skin. However, over-exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with eye conditions such as cataract, corneal problems and even macular degeneration. So it’s really important to protect your eyes too.”

Off on holiday? Our packing checklist will help keep your eyes safe: