Local care professionals go the extra mile to support people affected by dementia

The event saw a team of 15 care professionals put on their swimming caps, walking shoes and running gear to cover the 100 miles! Some swam their miles, some got on their bikes and one team member even took part in the Shrewsbury 10k to get miles in the bag. The team did this in their own time over a two week period.

The challenge raised money for Alzheimer’s Society, helping to fund vital research, advocacy, and support services for those affected by dementia.

Over 5,285 of people across Shropshire live with dementia, and Bluebird Care Shropshire support people across the community to live comfortably and well at home with specialist dementia care. The fundraising mission was a special way to go above and beyond in their support.

Bluebird Care Shropshire is part of the national Bluebird Care network of home care providers, with teams across the country taking part in the national mission to transform dementia care at home, having raised more than £67,000 in a fundraising partnership with Alzheimer’s Society in the past year.

Speaking about the experience, Kirsty Holland, business development manager at Bluebird Care Shropshire said: “Our Miles for Memory mission was a brilliant way to raise awareness and funds for such an important charity. I am so proud of the positivity and effort that our fantastic team has made to add miles to our pot. 100 miles covered exceeded all expectations for this two week challenge. Dementia touches the lives of so many of our customers and their family, supporting the Alzheimer’s Society is a great way of us supporting the people and families we care for everyday.”

Ian Barnes, Owner of Bluebird Care Shropshire added: “We are proud to play our part in supporting Alzheimer’s Society’s life-changing work. From small steps to big leaps, every fundraiser brings us closer to a world where nobody faces dementia alone.”