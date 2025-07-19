Home Visits team scales new heights for charity

The team of seven, who are based at Specsavers Home Visits across Shropshire and Staffordshire, set their sights on conquering the highest peak in Wales to show solidarity with the millions of unpaid carers across the UK. The group faced steep paths, unpredictable weather and aching legs, but supported each other to reach the top.

"Our wonderful team took on this challenge with grit, laughter and a lot of determination," comments operations director, Michelle Maddox. "There were definitely some challenging moments along the way, but the team really came together and supported each other all the way to the summit. While the weather didn’t give us the views we’d hoped for, reaching the top was still an incredible achievement and we’re proud to have completed the challenge together.

The Home Visits team after their climb. Photo: Specsavers Home Visits

"Our current total stands at £640, and we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated so far," continues Michelle. "We’ve been truly overwhelmed by the support. Every donation helps Carers UK continue their incredible work and we’re so proud to be contributing to such an important cause."

Carers UK is a national charity dedicated to supporting unpaid carers across the UK. Their mission is to make life better for carers by providing expert information and advice, fostering supportive communities, and campaigning for lasting change. Through innovation and collaboration, Carers UK works to ensure carers are recognised, valued, and empowered to live fulfilling lives alongside their caring responsibilities.

Specsavers’ home sight tests are available to people who are unable to leave their home unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness, or disability. Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians can provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home.