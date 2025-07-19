Good Care Month – celebrate compassion in Market Drayton this month

Why July?

Good Care Month runs the entire month of July—in 2025, that’s 1st–31st July. It’s organised by bodies like the Hertfordshire Care Providers Association (HCPA), aiming to reframe care roles as both professional and fulfilling careers.

What Good Care Month Means to Market Drayton

Salopian Care

A trusted neighbour and valued provider of domiciliary care, offering tailored support to help clients stay living independently and safely.

“At Salopian Care we are able to offer a variety of services to meet the individual needs of adults, who are still living in their own home. This includes meal prep, social/shopping outings, medication administration, personal care, domestic support, reablement and palliative care. We are the only local domiciliary care provider that is rated as ‘Outstanding’ by CQC.” — Eve Viljoen, Finance Officer, Salopian Care Ltd.

Drayton Home Care Services & Willow Home Care

Local home‑care heroes providing invaluable day‑to‑day support—from personal care and companionship to medication and meal assistance.

Woodcroft Care Home

A cornerstone of our community with five “family” units and an Outstanding CQC rating. Don’t miss their Summer Fête on 26 July—with guest Tim Manton and an open invitation to meet residents and staff.

Shropshire Day Care Centre (Tern Hill)

Offering daytime social activities, hot lunches, and lively companionable environments—with open taster sessions available.

Market Drayton Library

Supporting wellbeing with a monthly chair-based fitness class. Low-impact, welcoming exercise—booking via the library desk.

Spotlight on the Sector

Good Care Month is more than celebration—it’s about raising awareness, challenging outdated perceptions of care, and encouraging new recruits into the profession. This year’s emphasis, drawn from HCPA’s theme “Grow Your Own Talent”, highlights nurturing caring skills—even without prior experience.

How You Can Make a Difference

Say Thanks – Send a card, share a social post, or bake some goodies for care staff.

Get Involved – Volunteer, attend open days like Woodcroft’s fête, or explore job opportunities in local care services.

Take Part in Events – Chair fitness, taster days, summer fêtes—by showing up, you show you care.

Share Care Stories – Help shift perceptions by sharing the real impact of local carers.

In Summary

Good Care Month – 1–31 July 2025 – celebrates those who nurture, assist, and empower our community. Whether it’s home support from Willow or Woodcroft’s social events, small acts of recognition and engagement go a long way. Let’s show our gratitude to Market Drayton’s care workers—not just this month, but all year round.



