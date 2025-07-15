Welshpool Rotaract continues to collect bras!

Rotaract lead Mike Lade said,: "Inside the supermarket check-out area you will find the pink Against Breast Cancer Bra Bank bin where bras can be deposited. It does not matter what condition the bra is in - we still want it but freshly laundered is good please. This initiative keeps these valuable textiles out of land fill, helps support the Against Breast Cancer charity in the UK and helps families in Africa!"

The collected bra’s will now get boxed and go to a recycling company in the UK to get sorted and baled to start a new life in Africa such as Togo, Ghana and Kenya.

Here the bales are bought by the African women to assist their own small businesses to support their families by selling the bras in the markets in places.

Duty Manager Alison Bowen with the bra bin. Photo: Mike Lade

New bras are impossibly expensive to make and buy in places like Africa. One of the unexpected gains of the initiative, now that these bras are affordable in town markets, more women are now wearing bras and sexual assault has gone down!

Many of the bras are resalable as they are. Some are taken apart by the African women and remade as cottage industries. The ones that are not reusable in the sorting process in the UK are broken down and recycled as cotton waste and metal. Everyone is a winner. This initiative is one of the Rotaract clubs environmental and international community development projects.

Against Breast Cancer have teamed up with a UK recycling company who help small businesses in Africa. The recycling company are donating £700 to cancer research for every tonne of bras collected, that's only 9,000 bras! With over 30 million women in the UK you could really help make a difference!

The new Rotaract club welcomes anyone who wishes to drop in to a meeting to learn more about Rotaract and they meet on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday in the month at The Royal Oak Hotel, The Cross in Welshpool at 6.00pm but always check as they also have social evenings at other places!

More information is available on Facebook @welshpoolrotaract, by contacting Mike on 07803 038858, via email at welshpoolrotaract@gmail.com or through the website welshpoolrotaract.com.