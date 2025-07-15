Celebrating an epic summer of fun at Drayton Manor, with unforgettable events, free return tickets and more!

Celebrating summer in style, guests can look forward to Drayton Manor’s Wild West Fest throughout July, set in the park’s popular Frontier Falls. Visitors can expect rootin’-tootin’ live music and entertainment hollerin’ through the park all month long, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the park’s newest rollercoaster, Gold Rush.

From 1 – 30 August, the park’s Adventure Cove will be transformed into a brand-new Draytona Beach Water Festival, bringing the best of beach life to the Midlands. With splash pools for kids to cool off in, giant sandpits with buckets and spades and deck chairs where guests can chill out, plus themed entertainment and plenty of music to enjoy, the event is set to be an epic summer day out.

Thrillseekers can also get stuck in with giant water fights turning Adventure Cove into an epic splash zone twice a day. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own water guns from home, or purchase them in the park on the day, and soak up the summer vibes.

Drayton Manor’s summer is set to be a wild ride. Photo: Drayton Manor

Furthermore, as part of the park’s 75th anniversary celebrations, Drayton Manor is hosting two fireworks extravaganzas on Saturday, 2 August and Saturday, 30 August. On these dates, the park will stay open until 9pm, so guests have even more time to enjoy their favourite rides and attractions.

For those who just can’t get enough, the park’s opening hours are also extended to 8pm every Friday and Saturday evening from 25 July – 31 August, so visitors can enjoy extra time on selected rides as the sun goes down.

Plus, the fun continues into the autumn, as every guest visiting the park between 27 July – 30 August will receive a free ticket* to return any time between 1 September and 17 October 2025.

Managing Director, Victoria Lynn, said: “We're incredibly excited about this summer at Drayton Manor. In our 75th anniversary year, we wanted to create an array of new and exciting events that build on everything our guests already love about the park. We’re bringing even more energy, entertainment, and immersive experiences for visitors to enjoy.

“Whether you're joining us for the thrill rides, animal encounters, or one of our events, there's something for everyone to enjoy this summer.”

With more than 50 rides and attractions, a 15-acre zoo, Drayton Manor offers families a one-of-a-kind day out this summer. For visitors looking to extend the fun even more, there's Drayton Manor’s onsite hotel, where guests can choose from themed Vikings and Thomas and Friends rooms.

For tickets and the latest event updates, visit draytonmanor.co.uk.

*Free return tickets offer valid on tickets purchased directly only, for visits from 27 July – 30 August. Free return tickets valid for use between 1 September and 17 October 2025.