Local charity for older people to host garden party

The event will take place at Telford Hotel Spa & Golf Resort from 2.30pm – 6pm on Saturday, 23 August. Tickets cost £30 per person and are available through Eventbrite or by contacting the charity on 01743 233 123 or by emailing enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk.

The Garden Party will take place within the beautifully landscaped grounds of the hotel and will include a barbeque, lawn games and music. Attendees will be able to access The Gorge Bar where a wide selection of hot, soft and alcoholic drinks can be purchased. The charity is hoping that people enter into the spirit of the event and are suggesting a dress code of traditional summer party wear such as floral prints, linen clothing and straw hats.

A local charity for older people is hosting a Summer Garden Party in Telford. Photo: Age UK STW

The 75th anniversary fundraising appeal by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin aims to raise £75,000 to help combat loneliness amongst older people.

The charity says that approximately 10,000 older people across Shropshire would describe themselves as ‘deeply lonely’. It aims to tackle this social isolation through its befriending services where they match an older person with one of their volunteers who then telephones or visits them on a regular basis to provide companionship.

To support the charity, you can make a one-off or regular donation via their JustGiving page justgiving.com/campaign/ageukstw75 If you would prefer to donate by cheque, it should be made payable to ‘Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’ and posted or hand-delivered to the charity’s office at Bellstone, Shrewsbury.