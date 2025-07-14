Get ready for a hare-raising adventure at Weston Park this summer

The interactive story trail will weave around the grounds of the stately home with eight colourful 6ft sculptures bringing to life the tale of Oli and Nel – two young hares who love an adventure.

Visitors following the trail will help Oli and Nel in the search for the elusive Lyrebird who has gone missing from the House.

Weston Park's Victoria Hodgkins with one of the sculptures. Photo: Weston Park

Clues at each of the giant hare sculptures – from The Listener to The Watcher – will help solve the mystery with a scannable QR code revealing the next chapter in the new Weston story: Oli & Nel’s Hare-Raising Adventure – The Tale of the Lost Lyrebird.

Weston Park has teamed up with award-winning Wild in Art to bring the trail to life with uniquely painted sculptures.

Rebecca Alexander, head of estate operations, said they were looking forward to unveiling the trail to the public on July 12.

“This is our very first sculpture-based trail here at Weston and we are thrilled to be working in collaboration with the team at Wild in Art who have vast experience of creating public art trails to bring communities and artists together.

Visitors will have to follow the trail and help solve the clues. Photo: Weston Park

“Visitors will be invited to join our two young hares, Oli and Nel, on their quest to find the missing Lyrebird by finding each sculpture and hearing the next chapter of this exciting story.

“The story itself has been created in-house and the inspiration for it comes from Weston’s vast country landscape and poems written by Lady Diana Bridgeman in the 1900s which refer to key features on the estate such as Temple Pool and Pendrill’s Cave.”

Rebecca added: “Our special Oli and Nel story centres around an elusive Lyrebird that goes missing from the House as a way of encouraging visitors to connect with Weston’s world-renowned historic collections.

Vicky Hulse and Laura Young from headline sponsor Linden Homes. Photo: Weston Park

“Lyrebirds are notoriously hard to find as they imitate the sounds of their landscape – an added challenge for Oli and Nel as they search for their Lyrebird friend.

“We cannot wait for the opening of this trail; we think it’s going to be a huge hit with families.”

Oli & Nel’s Hare-Raising Adventure: The Tale of The Lost Lyrebird will launch at Weston Park on Saturday, July 12, and will be open to visitors until September 14.

Weston’s headline sponsor and trail partner is Linden Homes, part of the Vistry Group.

Joanne Bradbury, director of sales and marketing, said: “We’re thrilled to sponsor Oli and Nel’s Hare-raising Adventure. This enchanting trail of giant hares promises a wonderful day out for families at Western Park this summer.

“At Linden Homes, we take pride in creating beautiful family homes surrounded by thoughtfully landscaped green spaces that promote active, outdoor living. Our Woodland Glade development in Telford is a perfect example of how we connect residents with nature and foster a strong sense of community.”

Other corporate sponsors include PIA Wealth Management, Start Tech, Albrighton Wealth Management, WR Partners, Balfours and HR Solutions.

Those who take part in the trail can purchase an activity pack for £2. Each chapter of the trail will be accessed via a QR code. Entry tickets to Weston Park can be purchased online with 10% off or on the day.

A family ticket (two adults and up to three children) is priced at £33.30 when booked in advance.

For more details visit weston-park.com