From circus dreams to caregiving: Wolverhampton’s Anthony Hall returns home with UK’s largest show
The journey of Anthony Hall, from Fordhouses, Wolverhampton, is a testament to resilience, sacrifice, and the transformative power of a dream.
After trading the vibrant stages of the UK entertainment industry for the quiet dedication of full-time caregiving, Anthony is returning to his hometown this month, bringing with him The Ultimate Ladies Night Show — the largest touring show of its kind in the UK.
It's a story that began far from the spotlight, working with giraffes at Dudley Zoo, before Anthony’s adventurous spirit led him to the heart of the circus world.
"The roar of the audience is like food to me," Anthony says. "You really need to feel it to understand it."
A Life Under the Big Top
Anthony’s career path was anything but conventional. After leaving school in 1998, he pursued a childhood dream, joining one of the biggest names in the traveling circus industry. He managed a vast array of animals, including an elephant and 22 equines, honing his skills during gruelling nine-month tours.
His talent for show management led him into the glittering world of pantomime. During winter months, Anthony worked alongside British entertainment giants like Paul O'Grady, Bernie Nolan, Gok Wan, Brian Conley, and Bradley Walsh.
He experienced the highs of the industry, recalling time spent drinking with Bernie Nolan and sharing stories with Gok Wan in his dressing room.
A Sacrifice That Sparked a Vision
In 2019, Anthony’s soaring career came to a sudden halt when his father suffered a debilitating stroke. Faced with a choice, Anthony made a powerful decision: he gave up his dreams to become a full-time carer for his parents.
"I decided to give up my dreams to be there for both my parents," he explained.
This selfless act, however, didn't extinguish his passion for entertainment. In 2022, Anthony attended a local ladies’ night and saw a show that felt outdated. He had a vision: to create something entirely new.
'The Ultimate Ladies Night Show' was born—a high-octane production combining death-defying circus acts, live vocals, comedy, and male entertainers in a dazzling, Vegas-style spectacle.
Anthony poured himself into the venture, battling his own depression by focusing on the show. He says the immense challenges of touring and managing the largest show of its kind have been worth it.
"Putting a smile on those audience members' faces puts a smile on my face," Anthony shares, emphasizing how the joy he brings to others helps lift his own spirits.
Hometown Glory
Anthony’s inspiring journey—from working with exotic animals and managing circuses to making the difficult choice to care for his family—culminates in this remarkable homecoming.
The Ultimate Ladies Night Show returns to The Hangar Warehouse Venue in Wolverhampton on Saturday, 19 July. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.
Book your tickets now and "feel the excitement" of Anthony’s spectacular return at ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night