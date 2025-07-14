From circus dreams to caregiving: Wolverhampton’s Anthony Hall returns home with UK’s largest show

After trading the vibrant stages of the UK entertainment industry for the quiet dedication of full-time caregiving, Anthony is returning to his hometown this month, bringing with him The Ultimate Ladies Night Show — the largest touring show of its kind in the UK.

Anthony Hall with Sophie the Giraffe at Dudley Zoo. Photo: The Ultimate Ladies Night Ltd

Anthony Hall with Barley the Alpaca at Dudley Zoo

It's a story that began far from the spotlight, working with giraffes at Dudley Zoo, before Anthony’s adventurous spirit led him to the heart of the circus world.

In the Express and Star before joining the Circus

"The roar of the audience is like food to me," Anthony says. "You really need to feel it to understand it."

A Life Under the Big Top

2005 with Elephant he took care of in the Circus

Anthony’s career path was anything but conventional. After leaving school in 1998, he pursued a childhood dream, joining one of the biggest names in the traveling circus industry. He managed a vast array of animals, including an elephant and 22 equines, honing his skills during gruelling nine-month tours.

His talent for show management led him into the glittering world of pantomime. During winter months, Anthony worked alongside British entertainment giants like Paul O'Grady, Bernie Nolan, Gok Wan, Brian Conley, and Bradley Walsh.

Anthony Hall Manager at Circus

He experienced the highs of the industry, recalling time spent drinking with Bernie Nolan and sharing stories with Gok Wan in his dressing room.

Anthony Hall with the late Paul O'Grady in the world's largest pantomime.

A Sacrifice That Sparked a Vision

In 2019, Anthony’s soaring career came to a sudden halt when his father suffered a debilitating stroke. Faced with a choice, Anthony made a powerful decision: he gave up his dreams to become a full-time carer for his parents.

Anthony as a real love for animals

"I decided to give up my dreams to be there for both my parents," he explained.

This selfless act, however, didn't extinguish his passion for entertainment. In 2022, Anthony attended a local ladies’ night and saw a show that felt outdated. He had a vision: to create something entirely new.

Anthony's mom Sonia and dad Alex

'The Ultimate Ladies Night Show' was born—a high-octane production combining death-defying circus acts, live vocals, comedy, and male entertainers in a dazzling, Vegas-style spectacle.

Anthony poured himself into the venture, battling his own depression by focusing on the show. He says the immense challenges of touring and managing the largest show of its kind have been worth it.

Anthony Performing in his show. Photo: The Ultimate Ladies Night Ltd

"Putting a smile on those audience members' faces puts a smile on my face," Anthony shares, emphasizing how the joy he brings to others helps lift his own spirits.

Some of The Ultimate Ladies Night Show cast. Photo: The Ultimate Ladies Night Ltd

Hometown Glory

Anthony’s inspiring journey—from working with exotic animals and managing circuses to making the difficult choice to care for his family—culminates in this remarkable homecoming.

Anthony with a Audience Member who have become good friends. Photo: The Ultimate Ladies Night Ltd

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show returns to The Hangar Warehouse Venue in Wolverhampton on Saturday, 19 July. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.

Book your tickets now and "feel the excitement" of Anthony’s spectacular return at ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night