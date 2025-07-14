Crosstalk: With Peter Bellingham

The Bible says it's better to take refuge in The Lord than to trust in people (Psalm 118.8). While it's a relief when in uncertain times helpful people appear on the scene, or things happen that begin to bring a sense of clarity and hope, circumstances can change quickly, and people can sometimes prove unreliable, or unable to deliver what they've promised.

And so it's better to find that place of security in something, or rather someone, far more solid, deeper, and more able than any human being or changeable circumstance. That's why the psalmist encourages us that it's better to take refuge in The Lord than to trust in people. He doesn't say it's wrong to trust in people; in fact it's important to have people in our lives that we are able to trust. But he's saying that ultimately it's better, the outcomes are more guaranteed, when we put our trust first and foremost in the Creator and Author of life, who reveals Himself in the natural world, and more fully and precisely in His Son Jesus Christ.

Peter Bellingham, Pastor, The Well, Oswestry