Codsall Driveways acquires CobbleCrete as demand for outdoor living booms

Five years on from the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, homeowners across the West Midlands and Shropshire are still prioritising home improvements – particularly their outdoor areas. As lifestyles have shifted, so too have property priorities. Homeowners are now investing more than ever in transforming their gardens, patios and driveways into multifunctional, liveable spaces.

“People want more than just a garden,” Bradley adds. “They’re creating outdoor kitchens, hot tub zones, fire pit areas and true extensions of their home that work all year round. This trend hasn’t just stayed – it’s grown.”

Codsall Driveways Managing Director Bradley Smith with Edward Perkins, who founded CobbleCrete. Photo: Codsall Driveways

To meet the rising demand, Codsall Driveways has expanded its team and capabilities through the acquisition of local specialist CobbleCrete Ltd. This partnership will allow the business to take on larger and more bespoke projects while continuing to offer the craftsmanship and high-quality service it’s known for.

Photo: Codsall Driveways

The newly expanded team, which brings in the expertise of Edward Perkins who founded CobbleCrete in the early 90s and brings decades of specialist knowledge in decorative concrete, will focus on delivering high-end patios, driveways and other concrete solutions across Shropshire, West Midlands and beyond, with sustainability, durability, and design excellence at the forefront.

“While there are a number of options on offer to customers looking for a new driveway or patio, we only specialise in pattern imprinted concrete because of its huge list of benefits,” adds Bradley. “From being extremely low maintenance, sink, stain and weed free as well as pet friendly, with concrete you can create a space that is truly bespoke to you with a huge variety of choice of patterns and colours plus of course concrete lasts a lifetime.”

With a growing portfolio and a shared vision for quality, sustainability and timeless design, Codsall Driveways & CobbleCrete Ltd are now poised to set a new standard for outdoor spaces across the region. To find out more or to book a free, no obligation quote, visit codsalldriveways.co.uk or search ‘Codsall Driveways & CobbleCrete Ltd’ on all social media platforms.