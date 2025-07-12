Autumn workshops: Drama, storytelling, music, puppetry and fun - book now!

"Shropshire is stuffed full of legends, ghosts, giants, mermaids, monsters and magic. I can’t wait to explore and play with some of those stories” - Amy Douglas, Storyteller.

Join renowned storyteller Amy Douglas and the Moonstruck Astronaut team this autumn for term-time early evening sessions.

Moonstruck Astronaut is a not-for-profit community theatre company based in Shropshire that is in orbit around children co-creating arts projects that uplift and unite!

Our vision is to help foster a joyful, loving world in which everyone's creativity is valued and celebrated. We seek to strengthen our local community's wellbeing by enabling more people to take part in communal creativity in order to increase the bonds of friendship and fun between us all and serve world peace.

Our mission is to bring our local communities together through theatre projects, first with our children and then extending to all ages. In order to achieve this, we co-create drama projects and performances that encounter life from a child’s open-minded perspective of wonder and delight.

