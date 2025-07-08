Trinity Gardening Club calls for new members

Spokeswoman Lesley Savage said: "Our aim is to build our community through the love of plants and gardening."

Lesley added: "Please bring your own gardening tools that you are comfortable with using.

"If you have any spare plants, some cuttings and so on, donations of plants will be very gratefully received.

"Everyone is most welcome to pop in to join in. There will be free tea, coffee, bottled water, and of course, some cakes, too!"

Part of the gardens of Holy Trinity Church, Hadley. Photo: M. Scholes

The event is taking place on Friday, 11 July from 10am until 12 noon at Holy Trinity Church, Hadley.

There will also be some lighter activities indoors.

Children are welcome to come and enjoy playing on the church green.

You can learn more about the Trinity Gardening Club on their Facebook Group page Trinity Gardening Club.