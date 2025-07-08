Talented rider jumps for joy on securing scholarship to leading Welsh independent school

Grace Owen is delighted to continue her education at St Gerard's School – ranked eighth in the country in the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide – having secured a sports scholarship that will see her complete A Levels at the beloved Bangor institution from this summer onwards.

The 15 year-old, who hails from the city, has been riding since she was just three years old and risen to compete in events across the UK on ponies Milo and Stella.

Her short-term goal is to reach the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) later this year and take on the nation's best in her age and height category - which she has done in past weeks in preparing for the qualifiers – and aspires to jump for the Welsh teams.

Grace Owen. Photo: KT Equine Photography

“I've been riding for a long time, but it was only two or three years ago when I really started to compete in the British Showjumping events and took it to the next level," said Grace, who plans to train to become a veterinarian in the future.

“I'll be jumping the HOYS qualifiers over the coming months with the hope of being there in the autumn and have also taken part in the Blue Chip Championships recently, which went well.

“This is my last year on ponies, I will be moving up to ride horses and jump seniors which I'm really looking forward to. It will be very different, and the fences will be higher, but I am ready for the challenge.”

She added: “My ultimate goal this year is HOYS and to jump the big finals and then hopefully have a go at the U18 qualifiers once I move onto horses.

“To be able to do this with the backing of my teachers, friends and everyone at St Gerard's gives me a huge boost, especially as while showjumping I will be studying for A Levels and working towards a career in veterinary science.

“The sports side of horses is where I see my future, it's going to be a busy and challenging couple of years ahead, but I am excited to see how it all unfolds.”

Parents Amanda and Matt praised St Gerard's for the "incredible support" she has received and encouraged prospective learners to consider the school, which has undergone a period of significant investment in past years, including a new £150,000 multi-use sports facility.

“Families with sports-minded children in particular would benefit from the amazing environment at St Gerard's which is so welcoming while encouraging pupils to work hard and reach their potential,” said Amanda.

"That's certainly been the case with Grace, both in and out of the classroom, and the scholarship means she can focus fully on both her studies and showjumping over the next couple of years.”

Matt added: “She has only been jumping competitively for a few years but has come so far; most importantly she is passionate about it and St Gerard's is helping her to realise her dreams.

“It's a great school and has given her a good grounding and a platform achieve the results and confidence she needs to go on and pursue her love of animals and horses in particular, and for that we will always be grateful.”