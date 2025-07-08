Shropshire's Darwin Group fires up fundraising for Severn Hospice

The 20-strong crew of ‘Dar-Winners’ are raising funds for a much-loved local charity, Severn Hospice.

The Dragon Boat Festival is back in Shrewsbury later this month, with a race taking place on a section of the River Severn between the Kingsland Bridge and the Pengwern Boat Club near to The Quarry in Shrewsbury Town Park.

Darwin Group, a healthcare construction firm established and based in Shropshire for the past 19 years, is raising funds to support Severn Hospice. The boat crew of ‘Dar-Winners’ staff want to give back to their local community by supporting a much-loved and important local charity. As well as firing up its very own dragon boat, the team at Darwin Group also have a fun-packed filled week of fundraising to really boost their ‘Dar-winning’ donations.

The 'Dar-Winners' crew firing up ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival for Severn Hospice. Photo: Darwin Group®

Severn Hospice provides specialist care and emotional support for families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with an incurable illness. All the care it provides is free, but it is not without cost.

Alice Webb, assistant project manager for Darwin Group, who organised the firm’s fundraising efforts, said: “Severn Hospice is such an important charity, especially within the local Shropshire community, which we at Darwin Group are very proud to be a part of. The hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends. Being a healthcare company, we understand just how vital its care is.

“We have already raised more than £500 on the first day of our charity week from colleagues alone, so we’re looking forward to seeing how much more we can raise.”

Georgie Bebb, senior project co-ordinator for Darwin Group, and Captain of the ‘Dar-Winners’ Boat, added: “The whole company has thrown themselves into supporting our 20 eager rowers. We already have a full riverside crew ready to cheer us on.

“We hope the people of Shropshire will back our fundraising campaign and give whatever they can to our JustGiving page.”

To support Darwin Group in firing up its dragon boat and to ensure specialist care and emotional support is available to local families when needed, donate to the JustGiving Link.