Nock Deighton appoints Hannah Tolley as branch principal of Worcestershire office

Hannah has consistently embodied the company’s core values, showing professionalism, commitment, and a clear vision for growth. Her ability to guide the team through change while maintaining high standards to all of our customers has made her a standout leader within the organisation.

“This promotion is a long time in the making and truly well deserved,” said Chris Kemp, Sales Director. “We are proud to see Hannah step into this role and look forward to what she will achieve next.”

Sales Director Chris Kemp, alongside Branch Principal of Worcestershire Hannah Tolley, and Managing Director, Dawn Clarke. Photo: Nock Deighton

Achieving this level of success in under three years is a direct result of Hannah’s adaptability and commitment to working in line with "The Nock Deighton Way". We warmly welcome enquiries from similarly driven individuals who are interested in joining us on our continued journey of growth and excellence.

We encourage all colleagues, clients, and partners to join us in congratulating Hannah on this significant milestone in her career.

About Nock Deighton

Nock Deighton is a leading independent estate agency serving Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.