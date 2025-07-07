Telford teen trots to prom

From a very early age, Miley Harker (16) grew up around horses, spending evenings and weekends volunteering herself for every role imaginable, just to spend more time with the animals she loves.

Keeping Sapphire company was another horse, Martina “Marty” (31) and was ridden by Miley from when she was a baby until she outgrew her.

Miley rides Sapphire to her Prom, alongside Marty.

Amongst the sports cars and extravagant outfits of the Year 11 prom, Miley’s entrance was the star of the show, the roar of performance engines not even coming close to the unmistakable clip-clop of hooves.

From such a young age, Miley and Sapphire became inseparable. Miley and her family were delighted to mark this special occasion by sharing it with a horse so close to her heart.

Arriving at The Wroxeter

Miley with Marty

Miley on Sapphire

Miley and Marty

Miley as a small child with Sapphire and Marty