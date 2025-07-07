Summer Fun Day in Market Drayton promises creativity, music, and family fun

Hosted by Make It Market Drayton, this year’s Summer Fun Day is set to bring the town alive with a full programme of creativity, community spirit, and entertainment on Saturday 12th July, from 9am to 3pm.

With something for everyone — whether you’re a craft lover, foodie, music fan, or simply looking for a fun day out with family and friends — this event is the perfect reason to visit Market Drayton and discover all the wonderful things this charming Shropshire town has to offer.

And excitingly, the Gingerbread Man himself will be joining the fun, bringing a sprinkle of local heritage magic and delighting visitors young and old alike

creative drayton workshops

Make It Market Drayton is inviting locals and visitors alike to come early, stay late, and enjoy a day packed with activities that celebrate the town’s unique creativity and vibrant community spirit. With artisan markets, craft workshops, delicious food, live music, wellbeing support, and games for all ages, there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained.

Why Visit Market Drayton for Summer Fun Day?

Support Local Businesses: The artisan market showcases a fantastic range of handmade goods and local produce, helping small businesses thrive while giving visitors a chance to find unique gifts and treats.

Explore the Town: Take a stroll through Market Drayton’s picturesque streets, pop into independent shops, cafes, and eateries, and soak up the friendly atmosphere that makes this town a great destination for a day out.

Stay and Discover More: Whether you’re local or visiting from further afield, why not make a full day of it? With plenty of places to eat, drink, and relax, plus beautiful parks and local attractions nearby, Market Drayton is a perfect spot to enjoy summer sunshine and community fun.







Highlights of the Day Include:

Mini Weaving Workshop: Try your hand at this creative craft with textile artist Lucy Fogg — a relaxing and inspiring experience suitable for all ages.

Artisan Market and Street Food: Browse stalls bursting with creativity and sample delicious food from local vendors.

Wellbeing Hub: Access free health checks and expert advice in a welcoming environment.

Live Music and Entertainment: Enjoy a diverse lineup of live performances featuring local talent, perfect for relaxing and socialising in the town square.

Games and Family Fun: Traditional games and activities will keep the little ones entertained throughout the day.







A Message from Helen McCabe, Make It Market Drayton

“Events like Summer Fun Day are so valuable for bringing people together to enjoy everything our town has to offer,” says Helen McCabe, spokesperson for Make It Market Drayton. “We want visitors to not only come and join in the free games, browse the artisan stalls, and enjoy the music, but to also stay for dinner and experience the wonderful shops, cafes, and attractions that make Market Drayton truly special. Supporting our local businesses helps the whole community thrive, and we encourage everyone to tell their friends and family to come back again and again.”

This day promises to be a fantastic celebration of community spirit and creativity — so mark your calendar, invite your friends, and join the fun on Saturday, 12 July.

Make it local. Make it creative. Make it Market Drayton





