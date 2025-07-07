Shropshire Homebuilder’s ace donation to tennis club as Wimbledon fever hits

The tennis club, located near David Wilson Homes’ The Damsons development, has been open since 1990 and is celebrating its 35th year.

Dave Williams, Club Committee Member of Market Drayton Tennis Club, said: “The donation from David Wilson Homes will help continue to make sure that the club is a great place to hang out, enjoy some great tennis and stay fit and healthy. We extend our thanks to David Wilson Homes for this kind donation.

“There are around 128 members of the club, 49 of those being junior members, who all have the option to play 365 days a year from 9am until 10pm.

David Wilson Homes are proud to support the Market Drayton Tennis Club. Credit: Barratt Redrow

“We have matches, coaching and club sessions, helping our teams practice for the various league matches, such as the Shropshire Summer Doubles League, where we have six teams of players representing the club.”

This year, Wimbledon runs from 23rd June to 13th July and is one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world. It’s a British institution that every year encourages more and more people to pick up a racket and give the iconic game a go.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “The Market Drayton Tennis Club is one of the many organisations which make Market Drayton the fantastic community-driven town that it is, bringing people together to have fun and exercise.

The Market Drayton Tennis Club getting ready for the Wimbledon season. Credit: Barratt Redrow

“Wimbledon is the perfect excuse to celebrate these local clubs and highlight them to our home buyers looking to embrace their newfound communities.”