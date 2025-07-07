Crosstalk: With Vicky Leighton

Sam was a real rascal of a child - a loveable rogue who often drove me to distraction with his disruptive, silly behaviour which not only stopped him producing work of any substance, but disturbed the children around him too. I looked across at his table and found him sitting and staring at the case on my desk. "Come on, Sam" I said. "Start writing. Do you have some ideas? Do you understand what to do? Do you need any help?" He assured me that he had so I moved off and let him carry on. This happened three times.

The third time, with playtime fast approaching, I encouraged him again before he ran out of time. "Miss," he said, "I can see the face of God in that flower." He never did produce any work that session. I forgave him.

I pray that you have time to see the face of God and aren't distracted by the need to be busy.

Vicky Leighton, Belle Vue Methodist Church