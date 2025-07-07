Bringing the community together: Sports club marks 50 years with fun day

Market Drayton Amateur Sports Club celebrated its 50th anniversary in style with a brilliant Family Fun Day, bringing the whole community together for a day packed with sport, music, and celebration.

The morning was full of energy and activity, showcasing just how many exciting ways there are to get involved in sport locally. From ladies’ and men’s walking football to penalty shootouts, squash, table tennis, and hockey challenges, there was something for all ages and abilities. Visitors also enjoyed boxing demonstrations, tours of the gym, and plenty of opportunities to try something new or cheer from the sidelines.

Market Drayton Amateur Sports Club Marks 50 Years with Fantastic Family Fun Day! Photo: Helen McCabe, Make it Market Drayton

In the afternoon, the spotlight turned to live music, beginning with a performance from the fantastic Little Voices Choir and continuing through to the evening. The celebrations ended on a high note with a headline set from Colin Browne, keeping spirits high right up to the 8pm finish.

Market Drayton Amateur Sports Club Marks 50 Years with Fantastic Family Fun Day! Photo: Helen McCabe, Make it Market Drayton

There was also no shortage of food and drink, with guests enjoying gourmet burgers, a tempting range of cakes, gin tasting, and drinks from both the indoor and outdoor bars – all served in the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the club grounds.

The event was honoured by visits from Helen Morgan MP and Cllr Tim Manton, Mayor of Market Drayton, who both praised the club for its decades of service to the community and for inspiring the next generation to get active.

With so many ways to get into sport and such a vibrant atmosphere, the Family Fun Day was a true celebration of everything Market Drayton Amateur Sports Club has contributed over the past 50 years – and a reminder of the vital role it continues to play in our town.

Market Drayton Amateur Sports Club Marks 50 Years with Fantastic Family Fun Day! Photo: Helen McCabe, Make it Market Drayton

Market Drayton Amateur Sports Club Marks 50 Years with Fantastic Family Fun Day! Photo: Helen McCabe, Make it Market Drayton