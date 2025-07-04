Shrewsbury's Isle Court Nursing Home celebrates double awards success

Matthew Roberts, the home's talented chef, was awarded the ‘Chef Award 2025’ at the national Housing with Care Awards, which celebrate excellence in accommodation and services within the care sector. Matthew triumphed in a highly competitive field, fighting off competition from six other finalists to claim the top honour.

Matthew, a skilled and passionate chef who transitioned to work in care homes following extensive restaurant experience, ensures all food served at Isle Court is nutritious, delicious and a daily joy for residents. Working exclusively with fresh, seasonal ingredients, he cooks everything from scratch. Residents particularly love his daily high teas and the popular baking and cheese board clubs he organises.

Isle Court Nursing Home in Bicton, Shrewsbury

The award judges stated that Isle Court and their residents are ‘fortunate to have such a passionate, creative and genuinely caring chef.’ They were particularly impressed by Matthew's ‘enthusiasm and commitment to continuously enhancing the residents' experience.’

Matthew Roberts, Isle Court Nursing Home's head chef

The home's other award went to Claire Harris, Isle Court's home manager, who received the ‘Creating spaces for people living with dementia: Developer award’ at the Dementia UK Care Awards 2025. This respected award recognises care professionals who create innovative environments for those affected by dementia.

Claire won recognition for the many innovative ways she supports residents living with dementia at Isle Court. Judges commended how ‘she fosters an environment where individuals living with dementia can enjoy outdoor activities, men's sheds and sensory spaces, as well as immersive experiences like the Dementia Bus."

Claire Harris, Isle Court home manager, said:

Claire Harris, manager, Isle Court Nursing Home

"I'm absolutely delighted that these awards acknowledge and celebrate my team and the exceptional work we do at Isle Court for our residents.

“It's wonderful to be recognised not only for our innovative dementia care approach but also for our delicious food that brings such joy to residents' daily lives."

Isle Court Nursing Home provides nursing, dementia, palliative, respite and day care for up to 80 residents. The home features beautiful gardens, stunning countryside views and en-suite bedrooms with private patios.