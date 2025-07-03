We all scream for ice cream! Shropshire town celebrating Ice Cream Month

With temperatures rising and the sun making a welcome appearance, there’s no better time to enjoy a cool treat—and July gives us the perfect excuse as it’s officially National Ice Cream Month!

Whether you’re in town shopping, walking the dog or simply soaking up the sunshine, Market Drayton has plenty of tasty ways to help you keep your cool.

Chill Out with Rosie’s Kitchen

Located inside Market Drayton Indoor Market every Wednesday and Saturday, Rosie’s Kitchen is serving up smiles with a delicious range of ice creams. From classic flavours to dog-friendly scoops, there’s something for everyone—even your four-legged friends. Rosie’s stall has quickly become a go-to spot for locals wanting to enjoy a treat while supporting small businesses. Check them out on Facebook: Rosie’s Kitchen Market Drayton.

Ice Cream Month

Cool Vibes at The Hideout

Over on Cheshire Street, The Hideout is also getting in on the Ice Cream Month fun with ice cream tubs packed with flavour. It’s the perfect place to escape the heat and enjoy a sweet treat with friends, kids or even solo. Their Facebook page is filled with tempting images to get your taste buds tingling: The Hideout Drayton.

Sweet Pairings and Desserts

Craving something more decadent? The Gingerbread Man pub and The Hippodrome both serve ice cream desserts, making them ideal for a post-lunch indulgence or family outing.

And if you fancy creating your own dessert masterpiece at home, why not pick up a homemade cake from Gills Puddings and pair it with your favourite ice cream? While they don’t serve ice cream directly, their range of sweet treats are perfect served with a scoop or two. More info at: Gills Puddings.

Hot Weather, Cool Treats

As the summer sun shines down on Shropshire, now is the perfect time to support local and celebrate all things ice cream. Whether it’s a tub, a cone, or a dessert combo, there’s something to help everyone beat the heat in Market Drayton this July.

Have a favourite flavour or summer snap to share? Tag your ice cream moments and celebrate #NationalIceCreamMonth right here in Market Drayton.