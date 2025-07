Score a free shop: Aldi set to reimburse footy fans in Shropshire if they miss an England goal

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket is encouraging shoppers in Shropshire to support the women’s teams and enjoy the games, so any unfortunate shoppers who miss a Lioness or Dragon scoring while paying for an Aldi shop can get up to £100 back in Aldi vouchers throughout the tournament.

Rebecca Heley, Communications Director at Aldi UK said: “We're backing the Lionesses and the Dragons all the way this summer and we want to make sure our shoppers enjoy the games too.

Aldi

“We’ve got a wide range of products in store to help people celebrate across the country and for anyone shopping with us while the action’s unfolding – whether they’ve popped out to top up on match-day snacks or are watching along on-the-go – we’re giving Aldi shoppers another reason to cheer when one of our home nations scores this summer!”

Shoppers who are checking out when England hit the back of the net in any match throughout the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 tournament can send a picture of their receipt to MissedAGoal@aldi.co.uk. Aldi will reimburse the value of the shop up to £100 in Aldi vouchers for the first two entrants per goal. The time shown on the receipt needs to be during the same minute that a Lioness scores a goal for England.

Customers can check all the England and Wales women’s goal times by visiting aldipresscentre.co.uk/business-news/score-a-free-shop-aldi-set-to-reimburse-footy-fans-if-they-miss-a-home-nations-goal/

For full terms and conditions can be found here.