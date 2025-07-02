Neil Robertson tests out Infinity Golf Studio

Owner Michael said: “It’s a funny story really, my business partner William rang me saying a pending booking was coming in from a chap named Neil via a telephone enquiry. The booking came through and I saw the name and didn’t even connect the dots. I set him up on the system, then on arrival my jaw hit the floor! “I know you! You’re a famous snooker player!”

"The fact he originally booked himself in for 2 hours and stayed around 5 hours confirms we have an amazing product! It’s hard to leave!”

After enjoying 18 holes around a virtual Augusta National and showing he has skills not only on the snooker table, he very graciously stopped for photos and even posted on the studio’s Instagram page. “Thanks for having us. Was absolutely awesome!” You can check out his comments and videos on their Instagram page @ infinity_golf_studio

Infinity Golf studio offers two large premium golf simulator bays with over 1000 courses to choose from. Based in High Grosvenor, just on the edge of Bridgnorth, it offers a fully licensed bar where you can enjoy premium draft beverages such as Hawkstone Larger and Ciderhouse Special and if the golf wasn’t enough, you can also try your hand at darts via their Omni autoscoring dart board.