Montgomery House launches critical care unit as Coverage Care celebrates 30 years of service

The new service, operates within the purpose-built facility on Sundorne Road, is designed to provide enhanced nursing and palliative care for residents with complex medical needs. This expansion reflects Coverage Care’s long-standing commitment to evolving with the needs of the community it serves.

“As we mark 30 years of care, this new service is a testament to our mission of providing high-quality, person-centred support,” said Rhea Paller, Home Manager at Montgomery House. “It allows us to care for residents with more complex needs in a familiar, supportive environment—minimising hospital admissions and maximising comfort.”

Home Manager Rhea Paller and her team with residents. Picture: Coverage Care

Montgomery House already offers a wide range of services, including dementia care and respite care. The addition of the complex care service enhances its ability to manage high-dependency cases with dignity and continuity.

The facility features 90 en-suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens, and advanced digital healthcare systems. The new service is staffed by a dedicated team of nurses and care professionals, working closely with local GPs and specialist therapists.

Coverage Care Services, a not-for-profit organisation, has been a cornerstone of care in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin since 1995. The launch of this unit is part of a broader strategy to future-proof care provision in the region.

Local families and healthcare professionals have welcomed the development, praising the organisation’s proactive approach to meeting the growing demand for integrated care.

For more information or to arrange a visit, contact Montgomery House at 01743 297970 or visit the website.