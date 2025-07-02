Money Matters: Could you be 1 of 6 million households to receive the Warm Home Discount?

The government has announced that it will be extending the Warm Home Discount scheme for this coming winter.

The extended scheme will provide the £150 discount to approximately 6 million households, according to the Government Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

For Winter 2025/26 in England & Wales, all households on means-tested benefits (which includes Universal Credit, Income Support, JSA, ESA, Housing Benefit or Pension Credit) will receive the Warm Home Discount.

Removing the criteria for “hard to heat” homes with low energy efficiency, means approximately 2.7 million more households will now get the discount.

The Warm Home Discount offers a £150 discount applied directly to electricity (or gas) bills between October 2025 and March 2026 via energy suppliers and doesn’t affect Winter Fuel Payment eligibility.

The Warm Home Discount (WHD) is separate from the Winter Fuel Payment and other local help that may be available to you in the preparation for the cold winter months.

The Winter Fuel Payment is a lump-sum, tax-free amount paid automatically to pensioners: up to £200 per household if you're 66–79, and £300 if you're 80+, and have an individual income of under £35,000.

Available support in your local area

Shropshire Council will continue its Household Support Fund (HSF) from April 2025 to March 2026, with an allocated £3.6 million to help with energy, water, food, school meals and discretionary grants.

Telford & Wrekin Council received £6.7 million in “Warm Homes” funding, delivering insulation, heating improvements, and energy-saving kits via its Telford Energy Advice team.

Staffordshire County Council has also extended its Household Support Fund until 31 March 2026, to support households with essential costs for food and utilities.

Get in touch with energy suppliers and local support

If you’re struggling with fuel debt or topping up a pre-payment meter, contact your energy supplier immediately. They can offer payment plans, fuel vouchers, or emergency credit.

Additionally, Citizens Advice can help you maximise what benefits you receive, challenge bills if you’re being charged too much or can’t afford them, and help find grants you’re eligible for.

Wrekin Housing Group customers can also access our free Energy Advice Service, delivered in partnership with the Cadent Foundation.

What you can do today to help with winter energy bills

Check your eligibility for the Warm Homes Discount, Winter Fuel Payment, and Cold Weather Payments (£25 per 7-day cold spell).

Join your supplier’s Priority Services Register for extra support during outages or topping-up issues.

Contact Keep Shropshire Warm (0800 112 3743 or ksw@mea.org.uk) for energy-efficiency advice or grant aid.

Apply for Household Support Fund via your local council, where you could receive pre-payment fuel vouchers, hardship grants, and school-meal holiday vouchers.

With rising energy costs, support this winter is stronger and more accessible.

Whether you're a pensioner, receive benefits, or simply struggle to heat your home in the winter, it’s a good time to act: check your eligibility, contact your energy supplier, and reach out for local assistance.