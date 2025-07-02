Market Drayton Walking Mums: A community on the move

When Kalee Vaughan moved to Market Drayton, she was newly married, newly pregnant, and looking for ways to connect with other mums and mums-to-be in the area. What started as a simple post in the Market Drayton Mums Facebook group quickly grew into something bigger—a welcoming, supportive community known as Market Drayton Walking Mums. We caught up with Kalee to find out more.

Helen: How did Market Drayton Walking Mums come about?

Walking Mums

Kalee: I always wanted to find a way to socialise with other mums and expectant mums locally, but I found that traditional baby groups, like sensory sessions and baby massage, didn’t always encourage socialising. So, I posted in the Market Drayton Mums Facebook group to see if anyone would be interested in meeting up for a social walk and a hot drink. The response was amazing! I set up a dedicated Facebook group, and within days, we had over 100 members—mums, grandparents, and carers—who all wanted a way to connect, not just for themselves but for their children too.

Helen: Who tends to take part, and where do you go?

Kalee: The group is open to mums, expectant mums, and even grandparents who are looking after little ones. We’ve had several walks so far, and all our routes have been pram-friendly, usually circular routes around the town. At the moment, we’re fortunate to have been lent the space at Sattvic Studio until 1pm, but as the group grows, we’re starting to outgrow this space.

Helen: What do you talk about on your walks?

Kalee: Everything! From sleep cycles and feeding to nappies and teething—there’s nobody who understands what you’re going through quite like another mum in the same situation. It’s a great way to share advice, support each other, and just have a friendly chat. It really helps mums feel less isolated.

Helen: What have been some of your favourite moments so far?

Kalee: One of our walks included a Valentine’s activity where I provided paints and card so mums could create footprint and handprint keepsakes with their babies and children. It was such a lovely activity and really brought people together.

Helen: What would you like to see in the future for the group?

Kalee: I’d love to see a permanent space for the group, somewhere that’s baby-friendly and can accommodate us as we grow. We’ve had several businesses approach us about offering educational sessions, such as first aid or sleep training, but finding a suitable space to host them has been challenging. I’d also love to organise affordable meet-ups like brunch mornings or coffee mornings in a setting where babies can be safely put down and cared for.

Helen: How can people find out more and get involved?

Kalee: Anyone interested can join our Facebook group or follow us on Instagram at @marketdraytonsmumsclub for updates on upcoming walks and activities.

Market Drayton Walking Mums is a fantastic initiative that’s bringing local parents together, offering support, friendship, and a little bit of fresh air. If you’re looking to connect with other mums and enjoy a walk in good company, why not give it a try?